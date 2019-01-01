Tammy Abraham sets Chelsea target after Aston Villa loan

The youngster believes he has the ability and experience to feature for the Blues after spending the last three seasons away from the Stamford Bridge

Tammy Abraham wants to play for next season after his loan stay with Championship side .

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for the Claret and Blue Army this term scoring 21 goals in 32 appearances.

His move to the Villa Park outfit last summer is his third loan spell away from the Stamford Bridge outfit, having previously teamed up with and .

And the Anglo-Nigerian believes he has the ability to feature for his parent club after the expiry of his contract with Villa.

"That's the aim going into next season," Abraham told Sky Sports. “As a young kid, I've always believed I will play for Chelsea. I always believe that.

"I think I have the ability to. I just have to, when I get the opportunity, grab it with two hands."

Abraham will hope to add to his goal haul when Aston Villa play host to on March 30 after the international break.