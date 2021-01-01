Tambwe: Yanga SC yet to pay me despite Fifa order to do so

The former striker has now said he is yet to receive money from the Jangwani giants despite Fifa orders to pay him

Amissi Tambwe has revealed Yanga SC are yet to pay him after they were ordered to do so by world governing football body, Fifa.

The Zurich-based body handed the Jangwani giants a ban of three years from transfer activities after the Burundian striker sued them for failure to pay him Tsh43.5m accrued from sign-on fees and salaries after his unceremonious exit from the club at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The decision by Fifa was passed on February 5, but according to the player, the club is yet to pay him after the 45 days they were given to do so.

“Personally, I don't know anything from Yanga at the moment other than they have not paid me yet despite receiving a phone call from Engineer, Hersi Saidi and telling me to calculate the amount I claim, my lawyer did so and sent them the amount but nothing new until now,” Tambwe told Champion as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“As far as I know, Fifa gave them 45 days to pay but so far they have not communicated to me nor paid anything, so as it stands, they cannot sign any player until they have paid and contacted my lawyer to return the information to Fifa.”

Yanga had confirmed receipt of the letter from Fifa through Media Officer Antonio Nugaz who went ahead to urge club fans to stay calm as they handle the issue.

“First I want to remove fear from Yanga people about Amiss Tambwe’s issue, the issue has been received by the club’s Secretary-General, Hajji Mfikirwa and he will work for it,” Nugaz said as quoted by Viwanjani Leo after the ban.

“If the player is supposed to be paid then he will be paid without any worries under the sponsorship of Sportpesa and Brand GSM.”

The striker left Yanga in the 2018-19 season when the then head coach Mwinyi Zahera dropped him for the 2019-20 season, however, he left behind a debt of Tsh43.5 million, a decision which Cas ordered the club to pay within 45 days from December 1, 2020.

Yanga are currently leading the 18-team table with 49 points from 21 matches while champions Simba SC are second with 42 points from 18 matches.