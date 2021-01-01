Tambwe: Yanga SC signing Abdoul Razak will be an instant hit

The former striker is confident the new signing will help the Jangwani giants achieve their targets for the season

Ex-Yanga SC striker Amissi Tambwe has tipped new signing Fiston Abdoul Razak to make an instant impact for the club.

The Burundian striker was unveiled by the Jangwani on deadline day, just hours after the team arrived home from Arusha in Zanzibar, where they beat their rivals Simba SC 4-3 on penalties to lift Mapinduzi Cup on Wednesday.

The signing of the striker, who has also featured for several clubs across Africa among them , Razak also featured for JS Kabylie, LLB Académic, Rayon Sports, CSMD Diables Noirs, , Bloemfontein , C.D. Primeiro de Agosto, and Al-Zawra'a SC. He has caught the eye of Tambwe, who now says he will help them achieve their targets set for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Yanga snatched the best transfer target during the mini window since the arrival of Fiston will help the club score a lot of goals as they were lacking someone who can do it in the first round of the season,” Tambwe, who also played for rivals Simba in the Mainland league, said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“From the way I know him I know, he will do a lot of great things that will give success to Yanga bosses as well as fans.

“It's a matter of waiting for the way he will work and be able to respond to the new system of his team that he is going play with but in terms of finding the back of the net, he knows that much better and he will help the squad.”

Abdoul Razak joined Yanga from Egyptian club ENPPI becoming the second signing during the mini window after they had signed defender Dickson Job from Mtibwa Sugar.

Yanga have already claimed the new signings will help the team to clinch the Mainland and domestic Cup titles in this campaign.

According to Hersi Said, who is one of the leaders of the Yanga registration committee, the two players will add a much-needed boost, and there is nothing that will stop them from winning the league title and .

“We will deal with everyone who comes before us, no one will be safe, we have done our best additions and are ready to continue from where we left, our target is to win the league and FA Cup,” Said was quoted as saying by Sokalabongo.

“We signed a striker who will come to add value to Yanga’s attacking line-up, Fiston is coming to put sugar in the cake, he is what we have been missing and soon you will see his contribution to the team’s targets.”

Yanga are currently topping the 18-team table on 44 points from 18 matches.