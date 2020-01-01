Tambwe: Yanga SC have hired a good coach in Kaze

The former Jangwani striker welcomes the move to hire the Burundian coach but calls on the fans to give him time

Former Young Africans (Yangs SC) striker Amissi Tambwe has welcomed the decision by the club to hire coach Cedric Kaze.

As exclusively revealed by Goal, the Jangwani giants have settled for the Burundian coach to replace Zlatko Krmpotic, who was fired by the club after only 37 matches in charge.

Tambwe, who once played for Yanga, has revealed the club has signed a good coach who will take them places if given enough time to handle the team.

“Cedric [Kaze] is a good coach, a coach who wants to do well whenever he joins, he is a coach who is ready to build a strong team and I think Yanga are lucky to have signed him,” Tambwe told Championi as quoted by Sokaletu.

“I know the coach very well when I played for Vital’O of Burundi he was handling Atletico and his team was playing good passing football, very disciplined style of play.

“I only think the only thing that can bring him down at Yanga is the pressure which is associated with the game in , it will be a problem for him, and you know when he moved to Europe, he has been handling youth teams, and it can also be a problem now he will be coming to handle senior players."

Tambwe continued: “All in all, Kaze is a good coach, he loves passing football so much, and I am very sure he will help Yanga, he will win with them titles, but I know the pressure of fans will somehow affect him, I only hope they will give him time to do his work properly.”

Kaze is an experienced African coach who holds a Caf A License. He started his coaching career as an assistant to Armas Niyamugambo at Prince Louis Rwagasore FC.

He was confirmed as the head coach for the 2005/06 season and his team finished second to Vital’O. He left and joined Atletico FC for the 2006/07 season and he helped the club remain among the top four sides in four seasons in charge.

Kaze was named Burundi’s coach of the season twice - in 2008/09 and in the 2011/12 seasons, although his side finished second.

He lifted the Ligue A title in the 2010/11 campaign. Yanga are now set to have their fifth coach in less than 12 months as they first had Mwinyi Zahera who was let go in November, before Boniface Mkwasa was appointed on an interim basis.

Mkwasa - who is at Ruvu Shooting - thereafter acted as Luc Eymael’s assistant until his contract ended in August and was not renewed.

Krmpotic was then appointed as Eymael's replacement last month.