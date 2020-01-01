Tambwe: Ex-Yanga SC and Simba SC star not ready to retire

The Burundian striker rubbishes reports claiming he is on the verge of hanging up his boots after leaving his club

Former Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Simba SC striker Amis Tambwe has denied claims he is planning to hang up his boots, saying he has more years to play active football.

Tambwe, who was among the well-known goal poachers in the Mainland , helped Yanga to finish in second spot in the league last season under the tutelage of Mwinyi Zahera.

Despite leaving Yanga at the start of the season and yet to find a club, Tambwe has brushed aside claims of retiring from football, insisting he takes good care of himself to remain fit for the game.

More teams

“I am 31 years-old meaning that I still have another four years to be active on the battlefield and that is possible because I know how to keep myself in good shape,” Tambwe is quoted by Daily News.

“I do not drink and do not go to clubs. I have a wife as such, no need for me to go outside searching for women. These are the things which I avoid to remain focus on my football career.”

Furthermore, Tambwe gave kudos to Simba for amicably entering into transforming the running of the club, saying that is what modern football requires.

Article continues below

“I have heard even Yanga are considering following the same channel, which is a good thing because they will be able to buy any player they will want due to the financial muscle they will have,” Tambwe continued.

In the same token, the Burundian striker recalled the traditional derby match between Yanga and Simba in which he allegedly scored using his hand as one of the matches he will never forget.

“Most people think I scored using my hand but that was not the case. I never handled that ball. I used to approach such games [Simba vs Yanga] in a unique way to show that I was still better even if the other side [former employer] let me go to join the opposite team.”