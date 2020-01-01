'Minamino starring for Liverpool only a matter of time' - Former boss Marsch backing Reds new boy

The Red Bull Salzburg boss saw the Japan international thrive in Austria and expects a similar impact to be made once fully settled in England

It is “only a matter of time” before Takumi Minamino proves his worth at , says Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch, with the Japanese forward expected to thrive at Anfield.

A January arrival on Merseyside has endured a testing start to his spell in English football.

Jurgen Klopp was looking to ease the 25-year-old into his plans before competitive action shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Just seven appearances have been taken in by a player the Reds snapped up for just £7.25 million ($10m), with fierce competition for places provided to Minamino from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

He also has to learn a new language and adjust his game to meet the demands of the .

Liverpool believe he will overcome those challenges, and Marsch is another tipping a man who starred for him at Salzburg to find answers to the many questions being put to him.

"When I came [to the club], I knew he was going to be a big part of what we were about. He's smart, very clever," the American tactician told ESPN FC.

"He's not pure explosive but he understands football, he understands how to make final plays and tactics.

"What you have in Liverpool is so many talented and experienced players that play ahead of him, so it might take a while for Taki to establish himself in that group.

"I think over time, they're going to figure out more and more and more that he can play almost any of the front six positions for Liverpool.

"Because he's so smart and clever, he'll figure things out and get better as he goes.

"I've heard that in training he's done really well and they've been really impressed, but in games it just hasn't come together for him.

"It might take a little bit of time, but knowing Taki he's a guy who has so much drive and will find a way to get better every day. It'll only be a matter of time."

Minamino has claimed that he has “nothing to lose” at Liverpool, having been acquired for a relatively small fee, and intends to embrace the challenge of competing with Salah and Co. for regular game time.