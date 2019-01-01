Taifa Stars: No local applicant as over 100 seek to replace Amuneke as Tanzania coach

The Tanzania Football Federation will try its best to select the most qualified person to replace the former coach

Over 100 foreign coaches have applied for the vacant coaching position in charge of the Tanzanian national men's team.

Football Federation (TFF) general-secretary Wilfred Kidau has confirmed the number of applicants and says none of the local tacticians applied for the job.

The position fell vacant after Emanuel Amuneke was sacked following a dismal performance in the 2019 in .

Subsequently, the TFF appointed Azam FC tactician Ettiene Ndayiragije as an interim coach.

"We always want to appoint a local coach and for now, none of them has made an application," Kidau told Mwanaspoti.

"But for sure the assistant coaching positions will be filled by the local lads as they will be of great need in helping the new coach familiarize with the new environment and understand the players.

"In the recruitment process, we will consider quite a lot of things from the over 100 candidates who have already applied for the job. We hope to get the best one from them."

Kidau also revealed how the TFF is focused on the upcoming match against 's Harambee Stars in the African Nations Championship qualifiers.

"All officials at TFF are concentrating now on the Chan qualifier against Kenya where we are looking forward to getting positive results," Kidau continued.

"But we are also prioritising the ongoing process of appointing a new coach and a new technical bench too for the development of football in the country."

Tanzania will host Kenya on July 28 in Dar es Salaam before the return leg on August 4 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.