'Taifa Stars fans want a win and will deliver it' - Ulimwengu

The 27-year-old Tout Puissant Mazembe forward has already arrived in the country ahead of this weekend's game

winger Thomas Ulimwengu has promised fans a win over Burundi in an international friendly to be played on Sunday.

The Taifa Stars will be hosting the Swallows at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in preparations for the African Nations Championship (Chan) and the qualifiers.

The forward could also not hide his joy at getting a chance to play for the national team for the first time in almost a year.

"Covid-19 has made things tough, we could not get a chance to play for the national team but here we are," Ulimwengu told reporters after arriving in the country on Tuesday afternoon from Democratic Republic of Congo outfit Tout Puissant Mazembe.

"I am urging the fans to turn up in large numbers to cheer us; everybody wants a win. Fans want a win, players want a win as well and I promise we will deliver it on Sunday.

"To be honest I am delighted to be part of the team for Sunday's game. These are preparations for the forthcoming matches. Winning [against Burundi] will help us build momentum for future matches."

The 27-year-old has made 44 senior team appearances and scored seven goals in the process.

A couple of days ago, head coach Etienne Ndayiragije named a 25-man squad for the Burundi assignment.

The Taifa Stars will be playing on November 11 away, before hosting them in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.

The East Africa nation started their campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea, before falling 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC)

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania)

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, ), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, )

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta ( FC, ), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, ), Thomas Ulimwengu ( , DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC)