Taifa Stars can find solutions outside of Simba SC and Yanga SC - VPL coaches

The coaches feel others Tanzanian teams have good players who can perform better if given a chance for the national team

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has been challenged to look beyond Yanga SC and Simba SC when selecting players for the national team.

Taifa Stars have depended on the two giants as a source of players but coaches Kenny Mwaisabula, Abdalla Mohammed and Mohammed Rishard have called on Ndayiragije to scan his eyes elsewhere.

Tanzania qualified for the African Nations Championship (Chan) after a 10-year absence courtesy of a winning goal from Ditram Nchimbi who plays for Polisi FC.

They beat Sudan 2-1 with a goal being scored by Erasto Nyoni in the second leg encounter. Sudan had initially led the tie 1-0.

“Nchimbi has produced an apt example of how less established players can grab opportunities when thrown their way,” Mwaisabula, a former Yanga coach told Mwanaspoti.

“The technical bench has always found it hard when selecting players for the national team and many times players from established sides and with huge fan bases have been regularly picked.

“But also, teams from upcountry have good players who if given trust and opportunities will carry the team far and can also do wonders as Nchimbi has shown.

"Bakari Mwamnyeto of Coastal Union is another example who did well to cover Kevin Yondani's void.”

JKT Tanzania's coach Mohammed echoed Mwaisabula's sentiments on the selection debate.

“We saw how Nchimbi scored the goal which took Tanzania to Chan and this should open the coach's eyes that even small teams have good players who can carry the team. It is not only big clubs who can contribute players for Taifa Stars,” Mohammed was quoted by Mwanaspoti.

Prisons FC's coach Rishard said the striking crisis which has been affecting the national team can be solved by players from the lower teams who he says can perform if given opportunities.

“It is evident there is a big shortage of strikers at Taifa Stars but it does not mean there are no prolific forwards in the league. There are and if they are given chance, proper exercise and confidence can be of great service to the national team,” Rishard said.