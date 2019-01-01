Tadic credits clips of Zidane for Ajax masterclass

The former Madrid boss appeared to be the 30year-old's inspiration as the attacker helped eliminate the Champions League holders

Dusan Tadic said he may have watched too many clips of Zinedine Zidane after the star produced a masterclass the great would have been proud of to send the holders out.

Tadic led the way as Ajax sensationally tore apart three-time defending champions Madrid 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Dutch giants completing a remarkable 5-3 aggregate victory on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.

The international channelled Zidane for Ajax's seventh-minute opener – Tadic's clever turn on the ball leaving Casemiro in his wake as he set up Hakim Ziyech.

Tadic also teed up David Neres 11 minutes later before he scored a memorable goal of his own just past the hour-mark, while Lasse Schone sealed the rout after Marco Asensio had pulled a goal back for Madrid.

Sold by ahead of the 2018-19 season, Tadic revelled in the victory as Ajax overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit in the Spanish capital.

"This is probably the best game of football I've ever played," Tadic told Veronica TV . "We beat the best club in the world. I'm very proud and I think we made a lot of people happy.

"In football you just have to relax and enjoy your game."

Tadic added: "We have a very good team and we play nice football.

"Zidane was always my favourite player. Maybe I was watching too many of his clips."

Article continues below

OUTRAGEOUS spin and assist from @AFCAjax star Dušan Tadić #UCL Skill of the Day | @MastercardUK pic.twitter.com/hT7FPUpDfF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 5, 2019

-bound Frenkie de Jong was also in the thick of the action for Ajax, especially in the first half as Madrid were rattled by the irresistible visitors.

De Jong – who will join Barca at the end of the campaign – showed why the champions invested so heavily in him with some breathtaking moments of skill, one particular passage leaving Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric on his backside.

Reflecting on the result, De Jong said: "Fantastic to win 4-1 here. Although, to be honest, I don't think we played much worse at home, we just had bad luck with the result. And tonight everything seemed to work out."