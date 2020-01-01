Table-toppers Azam FC introduce monthly awards to boost players

The Chamazi-based giants have confirmed they will start to honour their best players in the team starting from September

Azam FC have confirmed the return of monthly awards as they set sights on winning the Mainland title.

The Chamazi-based giants have confirmed in a statement they will start honouring their best player every month starting from September.

“We are pleased to announce the return of the best player award for every month in the top-flight,” Azam confirmed in a statement on their social media pages. “The winner of the award will be picked by votes from the fans and also a committee which will be set up.

“On Sunday, the club members will meet to form the committee that will be charged with the exercise and we want to ask all those involved to attend the meeting at Chamazi.”

The statement continued: “We will start the award from September and October and all the winners will be rewarded on November 5, before our league match against Dodoma Jiji.”

In a separate interview, Azam information officer Thabit Zakaria told Goal the reason to re-introduce the awarding system is aimed at improving the team’s performance as they chase for the league title which they last won in 2013-14 season.

“We want to make sure that our playing unit is well motivated and hence the decision to have the awards,” Zakaria told Goal. “We want to compete and achieve our targets this season, we have to play our part at the office and motivate the players, and that is what we have done.”

Azam have enjoyed a good start to the current 2020-21 campaign as they managed to go for seven matches without losing before they suffered defeat against Mtibwa Sugar and also dropped points in a 1-1 draw against JKT .

“For the players to perform, you must support them,” Zakaria continued. “We are still on top of the table, we want to continue playing and getting points, we don’t want to let go of the position, and we must now win our next match to remain on course.”

The introduction of the awards comes just a day after Azam coach Aristica Cioaba was named the best for the month of September by the Tanzania Premier League Board while striker Prince Dube, also of the Chamazi-based club, was named the best player for the same month.