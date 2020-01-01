Tabitha Chawinga nets brace as Jiangsu Suning thrash Zhejiang Hangzhou

The Malawian was on song twice as the titleholders returned to winning ways in this midweek's Chinese outing in Kunming

Tabitha Chawinga scored a brace for Jiangsu Suning as they defeated Zhejiang Hangzhou 5-0 in a Chinese Women's encounter on Wednesday.

The Malawi international maintained her impressive goalscoring momentum for the champions following her last season's Player of the Year performances, scoring two goals in three matches.

Smarting from Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Wuhan, Jiangsu aimed to bounce back to winning ways but still made a false start against the newcomers as Xu Caiping fired them ahead after 15 minutes.

However, Chawinga's header helped Jiangsu level the scoreline in the 28th minute before a fine volley from Gong Li ensured they completed the first-half comeback four minutes later.

After the break, Yao Lingwei's long-range effort helped Jiangsu open a two-goal lead before she scored her second goal of the match from a goal-mouth scramble nine minutes later.

Chawinga made a brilliant finish off a rebound in the 67th minute to complete the demolition job.

The Malawian, who was in action from the start to the finish of the game for Jiangsu, has now scored four goals in four matches this season.

The 24-year-old is now second-joint topscorer with Beijing Phoenix's Ma Xiaoxu and Wuhan's Wang Shanshan with four goals each.

The win means Jiangsu are third on the Chinese log with nine points from four matches and they will face Barbra Banda's Shanghai Shengli in their next Chinese league match on Saturday.