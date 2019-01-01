Sylvester Igboun: Nigeria striker leaves FC Ufa for rivals Dynamo Moscow

The Nigeria international will be spending time away from the Neftyanik Stadium outfit this season

Russian club Dynamo Moscow have confirmed the signing of Sylvester Igboun from rivals FC Ufa on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old striker has been at Neftyanik Stadium since 2015, after joining the side from Danish club Midtjylland.

Since teaming up with Ufa, the forward, who has six caps for the Super Eagles, has scored 25 goals in 108 league appearances.

The FC Ebedei product is delighted with the switch and hopes to continue his goalscoring performances for his new club.

“From the very first moment, I felt at home in Dynamo. I was well-received, showed great interest. Glad to be here. I will try to prove myself in the best way,” the new recruit told the club website.

“Dynamo is a club with a rich history and glorious traditions. To become part of such a team is great happiness. I have already been told about the goals facing the team in the upcoming season. I liked that Dynamo was going to fight for European competitions. I want to write my story here.

“For me, there is only one goal - goals scored in the opponent’s goal. When I go out on the field, I think only of victory. I know that Dynamo has a wonderful team. This is extremely important. Alone in football, it is difficult to achieve a result. When there is a single team, you can conquer any peaks.”

The international will link up with other African stars at VTB Arena such as forward Clinton N'Jie and Burkina Faso midfielder Charles Kabore.

Igboun could make his first appearance for the White-blues when they take on his parent club Ufa on September 14.