Swedi Mkwabi resigns as Simba SC chairman

The administrator requested the club to relieve him of his duties, with the move coming just days after the club appointed a new CEO

Tanzanian (TPL) side Simba SC have announced the departure of their chairman Swedi Mkwabi.

In a post on their Facebook page, the league's defending champions have revealed Mkwabi asked to quit and the club has already accepted his decision.

“The management of Simba SC would like to announce to the stakeholders, fans and the general public that the club's chairman [Swedi] Mkwabi has made a personal decision to resign from his position,” the club's statement read in part.

“In a letter, Mkwabi wrote to the management, he has appealed to the club to accept his resignation as he seeks more time to deal with private issues.

“Simba SC would like to wish Mkwabi all the best in his future endeavours and we hope he will continue associating with us and supporting our club as he has always done before."

The Dar es Salaam-based outfit further confirmed the recruitment of a new chairman will commence soon.

“The club will announce the time it will start the process of looking for Mkwabi's successor,” it concluded.

The move came after Simba appointed Senso Mazingisa as the new chief executive officer in place of Crescentius Magori a week ago.