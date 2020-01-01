Surging coronavirus cases force Rwanda to suspend Premier League

Some teams had just played three games before the government took the decision that reportedly caught clubs unaware

The Rwanda Ministry of Sports has suspended football actions in the country due to the surging number of reported coronavirus cases.

The season started on December 4 where three matches had been played but after 12 of Rayon Sports' players and staff returned positive tests, the government took the measure to curb the further spread.

Rayon received the news of the infection at their camp after they had engaged Rutsiro FC and played out a 1-1 draw in Rubavu. The players and the staff were put under mandatory isolation and consequently, their next games were postponed.

The cancellation of the season surprised top clubs, especially Kiyovu Sports Club, who had invested a lot in their bid to win the league title.

The club spent over Rwf200 million to build a strong team in the transfer window as well as in the pre-season camp and payment of salaries.

“We made long-term investments and we are at loss already,” Kiyovu SC president Juvenal Mvukiyehe told The New Times. “You can imagine the money we invested for this season but such a decision comes all of a sudden, without even informing us beforehand.”

Mvukiyehe said only the affected clubs should have been isolated from the league proceedings.

“If cases were reported in only one club, then the club should have taken responsibility for the consequences instead of suspending the league,” he added.

“Many clubs are not happy with this decision because we are already counting losses.”

Sunrise FC vice-president William Nimwebaze, on the other hand, said there was a need to involve clubs before the decision was made.

“Many of us will find it difficult to bounce back from this huge loss because we are going to pay players’ wages, rent and other expenses while the football activities are suspended,” Nimwebaze said.

The government, in conjunction with the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa), had given teams the green light to congregate for preparation for the new season under strict adherence to the coronavirus protocols.

The Minister of Sports’ advisor Oleg Karambizi said they were forced to make the move as guidelines were not followed.

“The ministry took this decision based on non-compliance to Covid-19 preventive measures. The government is responsible for its citizens’ health safety,” Karambizi said.

“The FA needs to sit and review Rwanda plans accordingly. And, as far as business and investments are concerned, we shouldn’t ignore the Covid-19 prevalence and its rising cases.”

The plans could affect AS Kigali particularly heavily, since they are set to meet Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) in the Caf Confederation Cup first round in December and January.