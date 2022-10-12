Victor Osimhen scored his maiden Champions League goal of the season for Napoli as the Parthenopeans subdued Ajax 4-2 in Naples.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s fourth goal

His first UCL goal for the Italians

Napoli through to next round

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian was introduced for Giacomo Raspadori in the 50th minute and with a minute left on the clock, he drilled the ball past goalkeeper Remko Pasveer. Goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori had given the hosts a two-goal lead inside Diego Armando Maradona. Four minutes into the second half, the visitors reduced the deficit as Calvin Bassey set up Davy Klaassen for a cool finish. Although Steven Bergwijn scored the second goal for the Dutch side, it was the Italians who reigned supreme.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having triumphed in the six-goal thriller, Napoli are through to the next round of the competition with two matches to spare. On a larger scale, Luciano Spalletti’s men have now won all their last nine matches in all competitions.

ALL EYES ON: Osimhen is back with a bang after injury put him on the sidelines for weeks. Aside from his goal, statistics showed that the former Lille goal machine accounted for three shots, one key pass, and one aerial challenge won. Although he was caught offside on three occasions, he contributed 15 touches, nine passes and a passing accuracy of 77.8 per cent.

HOW DID BASSEY AND KUDUS FARE? Former Rangers man Bassey contributed an assist for the Sons of the Gods and played from start to finish. For his showing, he made one clearance and made three fouls which earned him a caution from referee Felix Zwayer. Even in his defensive roles, he helped in the attacking department with a key pass, 45 passes and a passing accuracy of 86.7 per cent.

On the other hand, before Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was subbed off in the 64th minute for Brian Brobbey, he could only muster two shots – which went off target. In addition, he was fouled once, caught offside thrice and was dispossessed on two occasions. He made two key passes and 17 successful passes and a passing accuracy of 88.2%.

WHAT OF ZAMBO ANGUISSA?

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa only played for 49 minutes before he was replaced by Tanguy Ndombele. He accounted for one interception and one blocked shot, while he had zero shots, key passes, or dribbles.

THE MATCH IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The Blues will look to pick up another win on Sunday, October 16 when they welcome Bologna to Naples.