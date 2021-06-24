Super-sub Oshoala scores as Barcelona hit Huelva for five

The Super Falcons star came off the bench to find the net in the Blaugranes’ obliteration of Jenny Benitez’s team

Asisat Oshoala continued with her impressive goalscoring form as Barcelona mauled Huelva 5-0 in Thursday’s Primera Division encounter.

The 26-year-old had found the net in the Blaugranes 4-0 defeat of Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday evening.

Oshoala came off from the substitutes bench to propel her team to a convincing win at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

As expected, the hosts began the encounter on a bright note by dominating ball possession. 22 minutes into the game, Lieke Martens put Barca ahead after converting a cross from Caroline Graham.

The Norwegian midfielder set up Jennifer Hermoso for the second goal eight minutes later.

Despite a few attempts from the visiting side, they went into the half-time break with a two-goal deficit.

Benitez’s team conceded their third goal four minutes after the hour mark with Aitana Bonmati benefitting from a Hermoso assist.

With three points already assured, Oshoala was thrown into the fray for defender Melanie Serrano in the 69th minute.

Two minutes before full-time, the four-time African Women Player of the Year added the fourth goal of the evening after she thumped a fine delivery from Marta Torrejon past American goalkeeper Anna Buhigas.

Barcelona were not done yet as they completed the thrashing in the closing stages of the fixture.

The Nigeria international’s effort was her 18th in the 2020-21 campaign, and she is now only two goals shy of her best tally in Europe.

The African star would be hoping to increase her goal tally when Barcelona welcome Eibar to the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday, June 27.

For Huelva, they would be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Santa Teresa.

Following the Spanish side’s defeat of Chelsea in the Uefa Women’s Champions League final, Oshoala became the first Nigerian as well as the first African to win the competition.

"I can only thank God who has made everything possible through sheer hard work, by playing alongside this incredibly talented group that creates a lovely family atmosphere,” Oshoala told BBC Sport Africa.

"It is a great feeling and I can't really put my emotions into words because it has been a tough journey to get here.

"I hope this will continue to inspire other young girls in Africa and motivate everyone around the world that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to and work hard for it."