Super-sub Obasi nets brace in Rheindorf Altach’s 7-0 decimation of Seekirchen

The former Nigeria international came off the bench to score twice as Alex Pastoor’s men strolled past the third-tier side on Saturday

Chinedu Obasi came off the bench to score twice as Rheindorf Altach silenced Seekirchen 7-0 in Saturday’s Austrian Cup encounter.

In the seven-goal thriller, the former international, who was brought in as a replacement for Daniel Nussbaumer in the 66th minute, found the net twice in the Round of 16 tie.

Both teams headed for the Cash-point Arena having emerged victorious in their previous outings.

More teams

Nevertheless, Manfred Fischer put Altach ahead 21 minutes into the clash after beating goalkeeper Nico Tezzele from close range. Two minutes later, Daniel Maderner doubled the lead while Fischer completed his brace after 36 minutes as Alex Pastoor’s side took a three-goal lead into half-time.

Obasi made it four for the Austrian outfit four minutes after coming in as a substitute for Nussbaumer.

As the game drew to a close, Seekirchen continued to look weak and that gave Altach the confidence to attack against Alexander Schriebl’s men.

Aljaz Casar powered home the fifth goal of the encounter in the 82nd minute – two minutes after replacing two-goal hero Fischer. In the 84th minute, the Slovenian midfielder beat goalkeeper Tezzele for the second time, thanks to Obasi’s assist.

With the goals looking to have stopped flying in, the ex- 04 man completed his double with one minute left to play.

Thanks to this result, Altach are now through to the quarter-finals of the competition with their opponents to be known on Sunday evening.

Article continues below

34-year-old Obasi joined the Austrian Bundesliga side as a free agent after leaving Swedish outfit AIK Solna, who failed to retain him despite scoring five times and boasting two assists in 18 league outings.

He scored on his debut for Altach in their 3-1 victory over Union Gurten in an Austrian Cup fixture on September 16.

The Nigerian has now scored three goals since his move to , albeit, he is yet to find the net in the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign. The former , Schalke 04 and Shenzhen man would be hoping to continue his goalscoring form when his team welcomes Admira in their next league outing billed for October 24.