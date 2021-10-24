Super-sub Daka assists as Leicester City overcome Onyeka’s Brentford

Patson Daka contributed an assist as Leicester City picked up a 2-1 win over Brentford in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

Despite his heroics on Wednesday, where he scored four times as the Foxes saw off Spartak Moscow 4-3 in a Uefa Europa League game, the Zambian did not make Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI against the Bees.

Even at that, it was the King Power Stadium giants who took the initiative as Belgium international Youri Tielemans put them ahead in the 14th minute.

Ivan Toney had found the net in a trademark fashion seven minutes earlier, but he was denied by the flag as Rico Henry was adjudged to have been caught offside in the build-up.

Getting hold of the ball 25-yard-out, the midfielder drilled home a half-volley past goalkeeper David Raya for his third goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite pouring attacks from the Bees, they were unable to level the score as goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel put up a good display in goal.

Toney could have restored parity before the half-time break, but his header went just wide.

Thomas Frank’s team came out stronger in the second half and were rewarded for their persistence on the hour mark.

Mathias Jorgensen met Mathias Jensen’s cross at the near post, before the Dane glanced his header beyond a flailing Schmeichel, to deny Leicester a first clean sheet in 11 away games.

With that strike, Brentford took charge of ball possession and their ambition to get the winner cost them dearly as Jamie Vardy's replacement Daka burst through a depleted Bees defence, before squaring to James Maddison to tap into an empty net.

Alongside Daniel Amartey, Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho was on parade from start to finish with his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi still out due to injury.

Prior to Sunday’s game, manager Rodgers had likened Rodgers has likened Daka’s style of play to that of Vardy.

“His strengths are what you saw the other night [against Spartak Moscow]," Rodgers told the club’s official website. "He plays on the shoulder, he wants to run in behind and he’s a natural goalscorer. You can see that in him, very much like Jamie [Vardy] in terms of his movements.

“They want to go in behind. They want to stretch backlines.

“Once they’re in that final 25 yards of the pitch, they have confidence they can score. Patson’s in a great position to learn from someone like Jamie.

“He’s watching him every day and, even without speaking, you can see that he’s looking at his movements and he’s learning and developing from being here in the environment. He is what he is."