Super Falcons’ Oshoala on target as Barcelona Femini thrash Sevilla in six goal thriller

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala was among the goals as Barcelona Femini roared to a 5-1 victory against Sevilla in their Women’s Spanish Primera Division fixture at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Thursday night.

However, it was the visiting side, who took the lead when another Super Falcon player Toni Payne scored from close range in the 40th minute before Claudia Pina levelled matters for Barcelona in the 58th minute.

Oshoala then inscribed her name on the scoresheet when she powered home the second for Barcelona in the 60th minute, Alexia Putellas then drilled home the third in the 74th minute, Mariona Caldentey scored the fourth in the 88th minute before Jennifer Hermoso sealed the huge win in the 90th minute.

It was Barcelona, who started the game strongly but after a number of wasted chances, they were stunned when Payne evaded her markers to place the ball past goalkeeper Gemma Font.

However, eight minutes after the second period kicked off, Barcelona drew level when Oshoala combined well with Putellas before releasing Pina, who sneaked the ball past goalkeeper Esther Sullastres.

Oshoala grabbed her first goal since February 13, after she rounded up Sullastres to put her side into the lead and it was 3-1 14 minutes later when Putellas capped a counter-attack move with a great finish to the bottom corner.

After the goal, Oshoala was immediately withdrawn as Patricia Guijarro Gutierrez came in her place and 14 minutes later, Barcelona made it 4-1 courtesy of Caldentey before Hermoso sealed the emphatic win in the stoppages.

Oshoala, who is returning from injury, last scored in the 3-0 victory against Atletico Madrid. She has now scored 20 top-flight goals for Femenina this campaign, which is tied for the third-highest tally in the competition in 2020-2021.

Last season for Barcelona, Oshoala made 19 appearances, scored 20 goals, and provided one assist. Oshoala switched to Barcelona in July 2019 from Arsenal, for whom she made 13 league appearances in total, scoring two goals.

The victory helped Barcelona to cement their lead at the 16-team table with 84 points from 28 matches. They have managed 28 wins, and have not registered any draw or defeat.

Oshoala and Barcelona will return to action when they take on Rayo Vallecano at Ciudad Deportiva Rayo Vallecano Campo 4 on Sunday.