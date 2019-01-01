Super Eagles begin their preparation for Afcon qualifier against Benin

Ahead of Wednesday’s encounter in Uyo, 14 players arrived at the team’s base while the remaining nine are expected to join them on Tuesday

On Monday started preparations for their 2021 qualifying match against Benin in Uyo.

14 players, including captain Ahmed Musa, have reported to the national team camp at the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts while the remaining players are expected on Tuesday morning.

The available players trained at the team's hotel on Monday evening before the general group session at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Nigeria will be hoping to start their qualification campaign on a flying note against the Squirrels on Wednesday, before travelling to Maseru where they battle Lesotho in their second Group L game.

The players already in camp:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye.

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins and Semi Ajayi.

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Ramon Azeez and Wilfred Ndidi.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen.

Expected arrivals:

William Ekong, Ifeanyi Anaemena, Abdullahi Shehu, Mikel Agu, Joe Aribo, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis.