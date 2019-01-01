Super 8: Bayo's brace dethrones KCCA FC to hand Vipers SC maiden trophy

The Venoms proved too hard for Kasasiro Boys to handle as the two long-time rivals clashed in Kampala

Vipers SC are the 2019 Pilsner Super 8 champions after a 2-0 win over Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Sunday.

The Venoms needed just two goals from new signing Fahad Bayo to wrestle the title from the league's reigning champions KCCA.

Bayo, who returned from Buildcon in the ongoing transfer window, scored the opening goal for Venoms in the 11th minute when he managed to rise higher and head past Jamil Malyamungu.

Vipers survived a dangerous moment in the 15th minute when Bashir Asiku cleared his line with a timely header as Kizza Mustafa aimed for the top corner with a free-kick.

Abraham Ndugwa had another fine moment which would have doubled Vipers SC's lead but goalkeeper Malyamungu saved the Kasasiro Boys from further humiliation with a fine save in the 30th minute.

The 26-year old goalkeeper was at it again as he blocked Dan Sserunkuma in the 34th minute. Sserunkuma had been set through on goal by Bayo who proved to be a sharp thorn to KCCA's backline in the opening minutes of the match.

KCCA's calm build-up orchestrated by Mike Mutyaba, Muzamir Mutyaba and Allan Okello failed to bear any fruit in the 39th minute but Vipers SC's defender Farouk Musisi did well to block Okello from having a full view of the goal.

Erisa Ssekisambu was unlucky after his goal celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee's raised offside flag in the 45th minute.

A 50th-minute appeal for a penalty by KCCA was denied after Sadat Anaku was aggressively challenged by Bashir Asiku.

Bayo's bright afternoon continued as he scored his brace in the 66th minute and this came just after Vipers made changes which saw Abraham Ndugwa and Sserunkuma pave way for Allan Kayiwa and Brian Nkuubi.

The former Buildcon forward would have actually hit a hat-trick were it not for John Revita to quickly intercept and save KCCA's blushes at Wankulukuku in the 81st minute.

Vipers SC: Fabien Mutombora, Paul Willa Farouk Musisi, Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku, Siraje Ssentamu, Frank Tumwesigie, Abraham Ndugwa, Innocent Wafula, Dan Sserunkuma and Fahad Bayo.

KCCA FC XI: Jamil Malyamungu, Peter Magambo, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Kizza Mustafa, Nicholas Kasozi, Muzamir Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda, Allan Okello, Geofrey Sserunkuma and Mike Mutyaba.