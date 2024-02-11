Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 release date, how to watch, episodes

Everything you need to know about Sunderland 'Til I Die, including how to watch and more.

Sunderland 'Til I Die is a critically acclaimed sports documentary chronicling the fortunes of English football team Sunderland, which first hit screens in 2018.

The outstanding success of the first season ensured that season two followed in 2020 and the news that a third season is coming in 2024 has delighted football fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the football documentary, including release dates, trailers and how to watch online.

What is the release date for Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 3

Season three of Sunderland 'Til I Die will be released on February 13, 2024.

It will focus on the fortunes of the Black Cats in the 2021-22 season, which saw the team reach the League One play-offs.

As with the first two seasons, a key aspect of the show focuses on the varied relationships between the club and its supporters, as well as the wider city of Sunderland.

How to watch Sunderland 'Til I Die

Sunderland 'Til I Die can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

In the United States, a standard Netflix subscription costs $15.49 a month, but you can get a cheaper version with ads that will cost $6.99 a month. There is also a premium subscription package at a price of $22.99 a month.

In the UK, the cheapest Netflix subscription costs £4.99 a month, with the standard priced at £10.99 a month, while the premium package costs £17.99 a month.

Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 3 trailer

Sunderland 'Til I Die Season original trailer

Sunderland 'Til I Die Episodes

Season 1 (2018)

Season Episode Original release date 1 1. Blinded By The Light December 14, 2018 1 2. We Can't Walk Away December 14, 2018 1 3. Plastic Shoes December 14, 2018 1 4. Rocking and Rolling December 14, 2018 1 5. Sticking Plasters December 14, 2018 1 6. No Guarantees December 14, 2018 1 7. Changing the Landscape December 14, 2018 1 8. A Fresh Start December 14, 2018

Season one of Sunderland 'Til I Die was an eight-part series. All episodes were released on the same day.

Season 2 (2020)

Season Episode Original release date 2 1. A Role in the Renaissance April 1, 2020 2 2. The Old-Fashioned Way April 1, 2020 2 3. Pride, Passion and Loyalty April 1, 2020 2 4. Playing Poker April 1, 2020 2 5. Time for Men April 1, 2020 2 6. Football is Life April 1, 2020

Season two of Sunderland 'Til I Die was slightly shorter than season one, with six episodes rather than eight.

Season 3 (2024)

Season Episode Original release date 3 1. TBC February 13, 2024 3 2. TBC February 13, 2024 3. 3. TBC February 13, 2024

Season three is a three-part series.

Related links