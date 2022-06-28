The 25-year-old former Iron Ones attacker makes a return to Scandinavian football where he made his name with Viking Stavanger

Swedish top-tier side IFK Goteborg have announced the signing of Nigerian attacker Suleiman Abdullahi from Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

The former Viking Stavanger striker comes to Allsvenskan League as a free agent after his contract with the Iron Ones ended in June. He will be donning the Blue and White jersey until 2025 as confirmed by the Gothenburg-based charges.

"We have completed a new acquisition that spearheads the squad. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker Suleiman Abdullahi is on a free transfer from the Bundesliga club Union Berlin," Goteborg stated on their official website.

While with the aforementioned Norwegian club, Suleiman scored five goals in 13 top-tier matches in 2016. He then left for Eintracht Braunschweig before Union Berlin snapped him on loan and eventually signed him on a permanent basis.

Club head coach Mikael Stahre could not hide his joy after signing the West African.

"We are recruiting a player with great potential who has also shown before that he can deliver in Scandinavian football," the 46-year-old stated.

"We believe that Suleiman can lift in our environment and reach the same high level even in an all-Swedish context. What stands out most to me is his physique, speed and goal danger.

"With [his] signing, we are leading the competition in the offensive positions."

The tactician further said the club will also promote some players from their youth structure.

"At the same time, our promotions of academy players have given us both breadth and increased competition in several places during the spring. We have an interesting squad composition to build on during the summer and spring," he concluded.

Gothenburg chief scout Stig Torbjornsen exuded confidence Suleiman will excel in the team.

"Suleiman is a player that I personally have followed for a long time, ever since he came to Viking," he said in the press release.

"You can really say that he is well scouted. In addition to his football qualities, Suleiman is a calm, stable family man. We see that he will fit in very well with us, on the pitch and in the group."

The Nigerian will be ready to feature for his new team once the league resumes on July 15.