‘Suits him really well’ – Liverpool to stick with Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment as Jurgen Klopp talks up hybrid role

Chris Burton
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
LiverpoolT. Alexander-ArnoldPremier LeagueJ. Klopp

Jurgen Klopp will continue to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in a hybrid right-back and midfield role, saying the new position “suits him really well”.

  • Full-back allowed to drift into midfield
  • Impressed in victory over Leeds
  • Creativity put to better use

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool full-back has faced questions throughout his senior career of whether he is strong enough defensively to be a long-term option for a club of the Reds’ ambition in a position that requires him to keep the back door bolted. Many have suggested that the England international will be moved up the field eventually, with Klopp seemingly finding a way of blurring those lines as he takes inspiration from the system that Pep Guardiola has been favouring at Manchester City – with creative defenders allowed to push up into the middle of the park once possession is secured.

🏆 TOP STORY: Arteta gives worrying Saliba injury update

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Can Haaland beat Ronaldo's UCL goal record?

🚨 MUST READ: The most boring UCL knockouts ever?!

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp has said when asked if he intends to keep Alexander-Arnold in that role after seeing him impress in a 6-1 demolition of Leeds: “We will see that. In each position he played, Trent is a super important player for us. This advanced role suits him really well. It's good. It's a challenge for other players to cover the spaces when we lose the ball. In each position he is super important. Slightly advanced role suits him, did really well. A challenge for everyone else to cover the spaces but with him there we don't lose many balls. It's not written in stone, he can play different ways.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are prepared to get creative in their team selections as Klopp is still searching for the consistency from a star-studded squad that allowed them to land two major trophies last season while taking in every game available to them.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2022-23Getty

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Alexander-Arnold and Co. will be back in action on Saturday when Liverpool play host to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, with the Merseyside giants – who sit eighth in the table at present - looking to edge themselves closer to the Premier League’s top four.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

335765 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 33%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 11%Robert Lewandowski
  • 12%Kylian Mbappe
  • 9%Victor Osimhen
335765 Votes

Editors' Picks