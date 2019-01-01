Subrata Dutta - Praful Patel's inclusion in FIFA Council throws open benefits for India

The AIFF official listed out the positives which could arise as a result of Mr.Patel's elevation....

The election of All Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel into the FIFA Executive Council throws open a slew of benefits for Indian football, Subrata Dutta has said.

Dutta, the Senior Vice President of the AIFF, stated that Patel can now address issues in Indian football effectively and facilitate the development of the sport.

"All the football lovers in our country will be delighted with this development. For the first time Indian football will be represented in the world football body and I think that all help and co-operation that needs to develop football will now be much easier," he told Goal.

He also stated that AIFF's efforts of improving the sport in India will only accelerate after Patel's elevation.

"India have been trying hard to take its football where it should have been and for that Mr Patel's getting elected to the FIFA Executive Council will only accelerate the progress."

Dutta also expressed hope that the move will see India receive financial and technical help from FIFA for implementing projects like the National Centre for Excellence which is set to be built in Kolkata.

"We are building a national centre of excellence in Kolkata. And we need FIFA's assistance for that - both technical and financial. It would be easy for Mr. Patel to represent before FIFA and get the necessary benefits sanctioned that will be essential to build a state-of-the-art facility. It would help us to develop our youth set-ups and the overall football ecosystem."

Dutta also claimed that such positive moves could see India become a major force in world football in the future.

"India will be one of the reckoning force in world football in the near future," he concluded.