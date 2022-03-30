Suarez overtakes Messi as he nets overhead kick to become record scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers
Luis Suarez overtook Lionel Messi as the record scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers after netting an overhead kick for Uruguay against Chile.
Suarez produced an acrobatic finish to fire Uruguay into the lead in their final 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.
Federico Valverde also scored in stoppage time to give Diego Alonso's side a 2-0 victory, but Suarez stole the headlines after setting a new all-time scoring mark in CONMEBOL qualifying.
Suarez leapfrogs Messi
Suarez had previously shared the record with Argentina captain Lionel Messi on 28 goals, but moved one ahead of his former Barcelona team-mate after his spectacular strike against Chile.
The Atletico Madrid star has hit 29 goals in 62 South American qualifying appearances, while Messi failed to improve his tally on his 60th outing for Argentina as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador on the same night.
Top ten list of top scorers in CONMEBOL qualifying
Player
Country
Goals scored
Luis Suarez
Uruguay
29
Lionel Messi
Argentina
28
Marcelo Martins
Bolivia
22
Hernan Crespo
Argentina
19
Alexis Sanchez
Chile
19
Edinson Cavani
Uruguay
18
Marcelo Salas
Chile
18
Ivan Zamorano
Chile
17
Joaquin Botero
Bolivia
16
Agustin Delgado
Ecuador
16
Suarez reflects on a 'special night'
Uruguay had already qualified for the 2022 World Cup prior to the meeting with Chile, but the win ensured that they finished third in the CONMEBOL table behind Brazil and Argentina, with Ecuador grabbing the final automatic spot.
Suarez was delighted with his country's fourth successive victory under Alonso, who replaced Oscar Tabarez as head coach in December, and also acknowledged his record-breaking goal by saving his match day jersey.
“Special night, special game, special shirt and a goal,” The 35-year-old wrote on social media.
“What more could I ask for in unique and unforgettable moments for my country?”