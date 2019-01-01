Stuttgart appoint Thomas Hitzlsperger as sporting director

The former player has become the new sporting director at the German club, replacing Michael Reschke in the role

Stuttgart have announced the departure of sporting director Michael Reschke, with former player Thomas Hitzlsperger taking over in the role.

Former Germany international Hitzlsperger played for the Bundesliga side between 2005 and 2010, with his return announced on Tuesday.

Stuttgart are battling relegation from the Bundesliga and Hitzlsperger hopes to make a positive impression on his arrival.

"Following the end of my playing career, I've spent the past two-and-a-half-years gaining management experience and making valuable contacts," he told the club's website.

"Now, in my new role as sporting director, I will be putting all my efforts into keeping VfB [Stuttgart] in the Bundesliga and ensuring this talented team has a successful future.

"I thank our president and the supervisory board for the faith they've placed in me and I'm very much looking forward to this great challenge."

Thomas Hitzlsperger replaces Michael Reschke. The VfB Stuttgart 1893 AG supervisory board have relieved Michael Reschke of his duties as Head of Sport with immediate effect https://t.co/HiTKGDV5zh | #VfB pic.twitter.com/sLh0lSTO5M — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) February 12, 2019

President Wolfgang Dietrich added: "In Thomas we're gaining an expert who brings both football expertise from his own recent playing career as well as the necessary leadership qualities.

"He's shown both in recent years in various functions at VfB Stuttgart. I'm delighted that he immediately showed the willingness to take on the role of sporting director."

Stuttgart appointed Markus Weinzierl as head coach in October following the sacking of Tayfun Korkut after he oversaw a run of one win in seven league matches.