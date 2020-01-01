Struggling Singida United recover from Simba SC humiliation with win over Mbeya City

The club from central Tanzania went down to the champions with an 8-0 scoreline during a midweek league clash

After receiving what remains to be the biggest defeat in the Vodacom (VPL) against Simba SC, Singida United have picked themselves up with a 2-1 win over Mbeya City on Saturday.

Singida launched a comeback in the second half as goals from Erick Mambo and Elinywesia Sumbi were enough to help them pick up all points and mask their previous 8-0 loss to Simba in the previous matchday action on Wednesday.

Mohammed Kapeta had given Mbeya City the lead in the 15th minute but the visitors did not remain firm in the entirety of the match thereby losing three points which would have been able to push them to position 12 from position 17.

The win has not helped Singida as much as they remain rock-bottom with just 15 points after playing 29 matches.

Lipuli FC were unable to pick any meaningful result at home against Kagera Sugar as they went down 1-0 in their respective tie.

Former AFC forward Marcel Kaheza scored the only goal, via a penalty won in the 13th minute, to hand the visitors the all-important but slim victory.

After 29 matches, Lipuli remain 13th with 33 points while the Sugar Millers are eighth with 41 points after the same number of matches.

The Mtibwa Sugar vs Biashara United match is the only one which produced a stalemate among the five matches played on Saturday.

Ramadhan Chombo scored for Biashara United in the second minute of added time of the first half before Jaffary Kibaya equalized for the hosts in the 71st minute.

The point gained sees Biashara United move to 10th position with 40 points while Mtibwa Sugar move to 14th position with 33 points.

Finally, Mwadui FC picked up a 2-1 home win against Prisons. Wallace Kiango scored in the 12th minute for Mwadui before their lead was cancelled just seven minutes to the end of regular time by Prisons' Raphael Aloba.

The hosts fought back and ensured they reclaimed their win in the second minute of added time.

The points see Mwadui remain 12th on the log with 34 points while Prisons are ninth with 40 points.