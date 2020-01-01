Struggling Mbao FC beef up squad with three new signings

The struggling side brings in three new signings as they target a better outcome in the second round of the league

Mbao FC have signed three new players as they reinforce for the second-round of the Mainland .

The three players are Omary Wayne from Ndanda SC who has signed a two-year deal, defender Hussein Iddi from Mtibwa Sugar who also signed a two-year deal and central defender Mackyada Franco who joins the club on a six-month loan from Coastal Union.

Mbao chairman Sollu Njashi is confident the acquisition of three players will help add the missing depth into the squad.

“We have reached an agreement with the aforementioned players and now they are part of us,” Njashi is quoted by Daily News.

“Both are good players who will add some punch into the squad and my message is to the fans to continue supporting their team wholeheartedly in their remaining first-round matches including the tough match against Simba this Thursday at CCM Kirumba Stadium.”

Article continues below

After their Thursday tie against Simba SC, Mbao FC will travel to Lindi to confront Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium on February 3 and after that, they will travel to Mtwara to face Ndanda FC at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium on February 6t.

Mbao FC who are sponsored by GF trucks & equipment are placed fourteenth in the ongoing Premier League standings after gathering 18 points in their 16-match outings.

They have won four, drawn six and lost six matches.