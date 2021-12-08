Struggling AFC Leopards set to lose coach Aussems to Namungo FC

Tanzania Mainland Premier League side Namungo FC have opened talks to hire the services of AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems, GOAL can exclusively reveal.

A top source privy to the transfer has confirmed to GOAL the top-flight club are keen to strengthen their technical bench and have already opened talks to lure Aussems.

Aussems is not happy

“What I can confirm is that Namungo have already reached out to Aussems over a possible transfer to handle the side,” the source, who did not want to be named, told GOAL on Wednesday.

“Namungo have already furnished the coach with the contract they want him to sign and take up the role and everything looks positive, the coach is not currently happy at AFC Leopards and the deal looks enticing and he will likely move before the end of the week.”

GOAL understands Aussems is expected to accept Namungo's offer so his move back to Tanzania is set to happen.

Namungo under coach Hemed Morocco have struggled this season as they are sitting eighth on the 16-team table with nine points from eight matches.

They have only managed two wins, which came against promoted side Geita Gold whom they beat 2-0, and Ruvu Shooting, whom they beat 2-1. The other six matches have seen them suffer three defeats and draw three.

Meanwhile, Aussems, who joined the Kenyan giants on February 9, 2021, has not enjoyed a good spell at the Den, as the team struggled last season missing out on silverware.

Aussems managed to guide Ingwe to the final of the FKF Shield Cup where they lost 4-1 on penalties to rivals Gor Mahia while on the league front, the team finished fourth on the 18-team table after managing 48 points from 32 matches.

'AFC lacking professionalism'

In a recent interview, Aussems questioned the professionalism of the top-flight side, suggesting some of the officials involved with the club are careless.

“The technical bench, the staff, and the players are facing many challenges,” Aussems revealed on his official social media platform.

“No salaries, no allowances, daily issues... which prevent the group from working properly. Carelessness of some people? Lack of professionalism? Hopefully, this situation will be fixed as quickly as possible.”

Ingwe are currently lying sixth on the table, one place to the relegation zone, as they have managed four points from seven matches.

Article continues below

In the seven matches, they have managed one win, five defeats, and one draw.

Should Aussems join Namungo, he will be making a second appearance in the Mainland league as he previously coached champions Simba SC.