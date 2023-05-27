Strasbourg vs PSG : Lineups and LIVE Updates

Paris Saint-Germain will be crowned Ligue 1 champions on Saturday evening should they avoid defeat against Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau.

Paris Saint-Germain head to the Stade de la Meinau for a clash against Strasbourg in the penultimate gameweek of the 2022-23 season, needing only a point to defend their Ligue 1 crown.

With Marseille now out of the title running, only Lens can gatecrash the Parisiens' celebration, but the Blood and Gold are six points behind the table-toppers with just two games remaining, and a single point from PSG's final two fixtures from Strasbourg and Clermont would be enough.

Even if the unexpected occurs and Galtier's side suffer back-to-back defeats, their incredible +50 goal difference, compared to Lens' +34, should see them get over the line.

However, the reigning champions will look to get the job done sooner rather than later. Standing in their way on the penultimate matchday of the season are Strasbourg, who have little to play for given they’re practically safe.

The hosts hold a healthy six-point cushion above the relegation zone, which is comprised of four teams this season with Ligue 1 narrowing down to 18 teams from next season.

Le Racing have been in fine form lately, having won three and drawn one of their last five games, a run that has steered them away from the relegation scrap, but this encounter against Ligue 1 champions-elect could be a one-way traffic.

Strasbourg vs PSG predicted lineups

Strasbourg XI (5-4-1): Sels; Doukoure, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Perrin, Guilbert; Diarra, Sissoko, Sanson, Bellegarde; Diallo

PSG XI (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Pembele, Pereira, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Sanches, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe

Strasbourg vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Galtier and co. are hoping to confirm their top-flight title here. They will wrap up the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign by hosting surprise package Clermont foot on the final day of the season.