‘Strange’ goings on at Man Utd baffle Wan-Bissaka as Old Trafford woes continue

The Red Devils right-back cannot explain why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side have been thriving on the road while fluffing their lines on home soil

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at a loss to explain ’s “strange” form, with the Red Devils “winning every game away from home and can’t get a result at Old Trafford”.

That unfortunate sequence continued on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty proved to be the difference on the day, but the Gunners left the North West with a sense that their success could have been more emphatic.

More teams

United once again struggled to find a spark on home soil, with an alarming lack of creativity holding Solskjaer’s side back.

The Red Devils have shown in 2020-21 that they can mix it with the elite, both on the road and in competition, but find themselves stuck in a serious rut at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bisska is among those left baffled by failings in familiar surroundings, telling MUTV on the back of a narrow defeat to the Gunners: “It’s strange we’re winning every game away from home and we can’t get a result at Old Trafford.

“The performance was different [to Leipzig in Europe], but as you could see in the second half, we came out with a different mentality and we wanted to create chances. It’s just about taking them.

“Getting clear chances isn’t easy for both sides. It’s just about making them and taking them.”

United did improve after the break against , but there remain a number of issues for Solskjaer to address.

Wan-Bissaka added: “It’s a disappointing result. To come out on the pitch second half and put all that effort in and not to come out with a result.

“We come out every game with the mentality to win and put in a good performance but we’ve got to learn from it and put it right in the next game.

Article continues below

“It’s not easy after a goal goes in. The main thing is to stick together and keep going. That’s all we did.”

United have now suffered home defeats against , and Arsenal in the , while being held to a goalless draw by .

Just two wins have been taken from six games in total, with a seven-point haul leaving them 15th in the table and reflecting on the club’s worst start to a top-flight campaign since the ill-fated reign of David Moyes in 2013-14.