'Stop the f*cking game' - New England's Traustason makes snow angel as Carles Gil fumes at weather conditions

New England's Arnór Ingvi Traustason made a snow angel while club captain Carles Gil fumed at weather conditions in the club's latest MLS outing.

Real Salt Lake picked up a 3-2 victory against New England at the Gillette Stadium in extreme weather conditions.

The game was allowed to go ahead despite a thick layer of snow covering the pitch, which Traustason made light of in the 22nd minute.

Watch: Traustason makes a snow angel

After a New England attack ended with the ball landing in the opposition goalkeeper's arms, Traustason purposely fell flat on his back and made a snow angel on the pitch.

Snow Angel SZN 😇 pic.twitter.com/Q0CQyzsQnH — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) March 13, 2022

New England's frustration summed up by Gil

Goals from Emmanuel Boateng and Jozy Altidore gave New England a 2-0 lead, which they held until the final 12 minutes of the game.

Salt Lake then completely turned the game around with goals from Sergio Cordova, Justen Glad and Tate Schmitt, leaving the hosts shellshocked.

Gil insisted that the game never should have gone ahead, telling reporters after the final whistle: “It's impossible to play football today. I cannot talk with my team-mates, I cannot run, I cannot do anything. It's impossible, this is not football. Stop the f*cking game.

"We play tomorrow or any other day, I don't care. This is not football, it's impossible. Try to make long balls, the wind, it's impossible. I don't understand nothing.”

All time classic interview from reigning #MLS MVP Carles Gil. He is not a fan of games in heavy snow. pic.twitter.com/AWKoyW8QFS — Mark McClure (@mrkmcclr) March 13, 2022

Asked if he would have the same opinion had New England held on for the win, the Spanish midfielder added: "If we finish the game 2-0, I say here the same. It's not football, it's impossible to play like this.

"But I don't understand why we play today like we play. We lose one game, for us, for them, for the soccer, for the fans, for everything."

