‘Stop all of the ego!’ - Mbappe SLAMMED for 'Kylian Saint-Germain' comments over PSG video and told to ‘play ball'

Kylian Mbappe has been told by fellow World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry to “stop all of the ego” following his “Kylian Saint-Germain” moan at PSG.

Forward questioned promotional video

Holds plenty of power in Paris

Advised to remain focused on his football

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward took to social media on Thursday to air his disappointment at figuring so prominently in a season ticket promotional video pieced together by the reigning Ligue 1 champions. Said production has since been taken down - with Mbappe claiming to have been left annoyed at becoming the face of the club - but his decision to air those grievances in public have been called into question. 1998 World Cup winner Dugarry suggested that talented 24-year-old should stop trying to control everything at Parc des Princes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dugarry has said in a rant to RMC Sport: “The club should have warned him, okay, but do you think a message on social networks is worth it? You can call your board and solve it internally. I don’t even understand his message. Stop it! Stop all of the ego! They lose games one after the other! Let them play. On the field, let them show their worth. They have crazy salaries.

“He could have called his president instead of sending a message on networks that will go around the world. It’s clumsy, not elegant. He doesn't need to do all this drama because he hasn't given his approval for an ad. Who cares! He wants to take care of everything! Marketing, communication, he chooses the sporting director, he chooses the players he wants to play with. Stop! Play ball!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe said in an Instagram post that came out of the blue: “I just took part in the viewing of the club’s re-subscription campaign for the 23-24 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don’t agree with this published video. That’s why I’m fighting for the right to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain.”

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe is a talismanic presence at PSG, as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but he is considered to hold too much power in a star-studded squad and continues to see questions asked of his future in the French capital despite only committing to a new contract in the summer of 2022.