Stoke City to wait on Oghenekaro Etebo for Derby County clash

The Nigeria international missed out on last weekend’s outing at Loftus Road, but returned to training ahead of a date with Frank Lampard's side

will have to wait on midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo ahead of Wednesday's Championship game against .

The 23-year-old picked up a groin injury while leading his side to a 2-0 victory over last two weeks, opening the scoring with his first goal since joining the Potters.

He subsequently missed out on the 0-0 stalemate against Queens Park at Loftus Road on Saturday, with Charlie Adam taking his spot.

But, according to assistant manager Paul Hart, the former Las Palmas player - who was part of Monday’s training - have until game day to prove his fitness.

”We will make a decision on Peter Etebo and Sam Vokes tomorrow. They have progressed well since picking up injuries,” Hart said in a pre-match conference.

This season, Etebo has played 25 times, with the strike against Nottingham his only goal for the Potters this season.