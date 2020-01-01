Stoke City to assess Mikel ahead of Queens Park Rangers game

The 33-year-old could return to action for the Potters when they square off against Mark Warburton’s men

manager Michael O'Neill has revealed John Obi Mikel will be assessed before their Championship clash against Queens Park on Tuesday night.

The former international has been on the sidelines since November 28 when he suffered a calf injury in their draw against .

Mikel, subsequently missed Stoke City’s last four games, including last weekend’s draw with .

More teams

The midfielder has now linked up with the rest of his teammates in training but will be examined to ascertain his readiness for Stoke’s clash against .

“We’ll assess John Obi today. He trained for part of the session yesterday, but the important thing is not bringing players back too early and risking re-injury,” O'Neill told the club website.

“I suppose the big positive is that no one added to our injury list from the game on Saturday."

Mikel has been delivering consistent performances for Stoke City since he teamed up with the side as a free agent in the summer.

The midfielder has featured in 15 games across all competitions, bagging an assist and captained the side on a number of occasions.

His performances ensured Stoke’s eighth place on the Championship side after gathering 29 points from 18 games.

Stoke is the second Championship club the former Nigeria international will be playing for since he ended his 11-year stay with side in 2017, having also starred for .

Article continues below

The midfielder enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Stamford Bridge outfit, where he won the , , Premier League and among others.

He has also previously featured for Chinese side Tianjin TEDA and Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor, where he abruptly left on a mutual agreement.

The return of the former Chelsea star will gladden manager O'Neill following their two-game winless run so far.