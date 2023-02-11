Steven Gerrard ready to replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds United manager after NUMEROUS candidates reject chance to take over

Former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is thought to be interested on a return to management, and has earmarked Leeds United as his next destination.

Gerrard out of management since November

Leeds' hunt for Marsch successor has stalled

Ex-Villa boss reportedly "very keen" on move

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to a report from Football Insider, who claim that the ex-England and Liverpool midfielder would be "very keen" on the Leeds job, as their hunt for Jesse Marsch's replacement rages on. The American was relieved of his duties on Monday, with his side just a point above the relegation zone, although the hunt for his successor has thus far proved fruitless.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds are now thought to be considering Gerrard as an option after their top targets all rejected the chance to take over. First-choice replacement Carlos Corberan decided to sign a new 18-month deal with West Brom on Monday, while Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola also elected to stay with the Liga high-flyers after a delegation failed to convince him to switch.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The most recent rejection came from Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, who committed his future to the Eredivisie club in a press conference on Friday. With options thinning, Leeds may well turn to Gerrard, who was sacked as Aston Villa manager in November 2021 following six defeats in 11 league games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? While the hunt continues, interim boss Michael Skubala will remain at the helm, as his side host Wednesday night's opponents Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.