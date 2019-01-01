Odey and Samatta win Belgian Super Cup with Genk

The Nigeria and Tanzania internationals lifted their second trophies since moving to Europe following the Blue-White’s triumph over the Kakkers

Stephen Odey and Mbwana Samatta won the Belgian Super Cup with at the Luminus Arena on Saturday.

Sebastien Dewaest’s brace and strike from Dante Vanzeir saw the Blue-White claim a 3-0 victory over reigning Belgian Cup champions KV Mechelen.

Samatta returned in time to feature in the encounter, playing for 77 minutes after captaining in the 2019 where they exited in the group stage following their defeats to , and .

The trophy is the second for the 26-year-old after winning the 2018/19 Belgian First Division A diadem with the side, where he scored 23 goals leading to the title triumph.

Odey, was signed by Genk last month following his impressive performances for FC Zurich, scoring 16 goals across all competitions in his two-year stay to help the Stadtclub win the 2017/18 Swiss Cup.

I count myself lucky to have lifted two major trophies under three years since moving to Europe.



First it was Swiss Cup with FC Zurich and now Belgian Super Cup with @KRCGenkofficial. 🎖️🏆💪⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/oqMiqLiJZ9 — Official S.odey31 (@stevenOdey31) July 21, 2019

Samatta, who has been linked away from the Luminus Arena this summer, will be expected to feature along with the international in their opening 2019/20 league game against Kortrijk on Friday, July 26.