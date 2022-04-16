Pep Guardiola believes Zack Steffen will learn from his "accident" after the Manchester City goalkeeper's fumble helped Liverpool to victory in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The USMNT international dallied too long with the ball in the first half, to allow Sadio Mane to pounce and muzzle home a close-range finish, as Jurgen Klopp's Reds saw off a late City fightback to win 3-2 at Wembley Stadium.

It made for a humiliating moment for Steffen, but Guardiola has offered his support to the 27-year-old, who is the back-up to Ederson at City.

What did Guardiola say about Steffen's mistake?

"It was an accident," Guardiola told BBC Sport at full-time. "One of the strong points is try to play [out] and as a keeper he has this quality.

"It was an accident and he will learn for the future. When the ball is there it can always happen. It was an accident and he will learn for the future.

"I have spoken with the team, not him personally but he is strong."

Steffen error latest high-profile City mistake

It is not the first time that the USMNT keeper has undone his own side with a flaw in his game, though this one likely ranks above all others in terms of sheer preventability.

In last season's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, the American dropped out far in his box before belatedly backpedalling amid a Blues break, leaving an effectively empty net for Hakim Ziyech to turn Timo Werner's square ball home into.

He is not the only City goalkeeper with a major fumble in recent weeks either, after Ederson miscued a routine clearance and nearly put the ball in his own net last weekend against Liverpool in a thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw.

