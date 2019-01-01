Staying at Celtic 'a possibility' for USMNT youngster Weah

The winger says he's happy with his time in Scotland and will have to make a decision with his family over his future this summer

Tim Weah's time with may not come to an end when the season comes to a close.

The U.S. national team youngster joined the Scottish side in January on a half-season loan deal from and has gone on to score three times in 10 league matches, his latest coming in a 2-0 win over St. Mirren on Wednesday.

It was his first start for the club since February 6, and the 19-year-old was thrilled to find the net in a rare starting chance.

"It was an amazing feeling to get that celebration in and was great to see Ryan Christie back on the field and also scoring another goal. It was an amazing night," Weah told ESPN on Thursday.

Despite not being a regular starter for Celtic, Weah is still positive about the move, claiming that he's learned plenty from his in .

"Obviously, because I wasn't getting game-time where I was, being here at Celtic and getting the experience has been awesome," he said. "Being in a different league has been great. The physicality in this league has been great. It's taught me a lot and made me stronger. I'm just taking it step by step and maturing in my game, learning from the other guys in the team.

The limited chanes with Celtic had many believing that Weah would either return to PSG this summer or look for another opportunity, but the teenager says doing another deal with the Glasgow club was something he would consider.

“I feel like it’s a possibility," the Daily Record quotes him as saying. "It’s something me and my family have to go over at the end of the season. I am loving it here so far, so we just have to see what happens. I’m really positive about the situation, happy to be at the club and making the most of these opportunities.

"When I do get game time I just try to help the team and be positive, and I try to get a goal and help the team when I can. ‘That’s been my mentality from the start and it’s going to be my mentality until the end of the season. I am really happy and just blessed to get the opportunities I’ve got so far.”

Weah did not take part in the 's March friendlies and could be part of the U.S. U20 side at the Under 20 World Cup this summer, though joining the senior team at the Concacaf Gold Gold could still be on the cards if he can make more of an impression with Celtic during the closing months of the season.