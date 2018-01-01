'Star player' Pogba was famous even when he was in Man Utd's academy - Park Ji-Sung

The ex-South Korea international says scrutiny on the record signing is inevitable but that he can return to form

Paul Pogba must learn to deal with being blamed for Manchester United's shortcomings but can emerge from a tough start to his second spell at Old Trafford, according to Park Ji-Sung.

The World Cup winner returned to the club for £89 million ($113m) in the summer of 2016 from Juventus, but has yet to begin to repay that fee.

Pogba's relationship with Jose Mourinho has been the central narrative of his second coming prior to the Portuguese coach's sacking earlier this month.

On-the-field, Pogba's form has wavered significantly and Park - a winner of 13 major honours during his spell at United - says he must deal with his displays being heavily scrutinised.

"It’s inevitable, he is a star player in the team who gets enormous interest from people," he told Goal.

"It’s obvious that the blame will be on him if the team is not doing well.

"But on the other hand, he will be the one praised when the team is doing well.

"He has to overcome the situation. He’s a positive player, so I think he wouldn’t really mind. I’m sure he can get over it."

The final three years of Park's time at United overlapped with the end of Pogba's first spell at the club, which ended when he moved to Juve in 2012.

And the ex-South Korea international admits that even at a tender age and while learning his trade in the academy, his talent was known to even the senior members of the club.

Park added: "He wasn’t a first-team player. He was an academy player sometimes called up in training and matches.

"He was physically and technically excellent, and a lot of people talked about him. He was famous even when he was an academy player.

"There was no doubt he would become a first-team player one day. It was just a matter of how big a player he would become."