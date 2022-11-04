'Star in the making' - Liverpool goalscoring 'God' Fowler tells Nunez how to become great

Darwin Nunez has been advised by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler on what he needs to do in order to become a more prolific goalscorer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan striker hit a serious purple patch in the final third at Benfica last season, with a 34-goal return earning him a £64 million ($72m) transfer to Anfield. The odd question has been asked of him since arriving in England, but the 23-year-old has still found the target on seven occasions and has plenty of potential that can still be unlocked.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Reds frontman Fowler, who is known as ‘God’ at Anfield after hitting 183 goals of his own across two spells at Liverpool, has explained to BBC Sport how Nunez can take his game to another level: "We've seen enough to know that he will score goals. He looks like he's too eager to please but the signs are very, very good. So far he's been easy on the eye. Players rely on momentum and he looks like that player. He's scored a few goals already and he's going to score more. I just think he needs to calm down and relax in front of goal. What I do like about him is that he has an incredible work ethic and that is what Liverpool should always be about. We could be seeing a relative star in the making."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez has only started five Premier League games, with an early red card doing him few favours, and appears to be getting to grips with the tactical demands of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? Liverpool will be hoping to see their South American star fire on all cylinders when taking in a trip to fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham on Sunday.