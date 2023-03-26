‘Magnificent!’ St Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell hails team after Real Salt Lake win extends historic start to MLS season

St Louis City SC have made history yet again after becoming only the third team to win their first five games of the season.

St Louis win five straight games

First expansion team to do so

Coach Carnell thinks they aren't underdogs

WHAT HAPPENED? St Louis defeated Real Salt Lake 4-0 in only their fifth-ever MLS game, taking their record for the season to five straight wins. This is only the third time a club has managed the feat after LA Galaxy in 1996 and Sporting KC in 2012. Head coach Bradley Carnell was full of praise for his players who have managed to shrug off all doubts so far this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Magnificent!" was how Carnell described his team after the game, while forward Nicholas Gioacchini said the run will live long in the memory for the players, as reported by MLSSoccer.com.

"It's memorable. It's something that I think every player will remember for the rest of their lives," he said. "It hasn't happened yet, five wins from an expansion team. Even five wins in a row in a league for teams that have been here for a while. It's not easy as you can see in past seasons."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Missourians have also become only the third team to score a total of 15 goals in their first five matches of the season after LAFC did it back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. So far their top scorer has been Joao Klauss who has managed five goals so far, netting a goal every 84 minutes.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR ST LOUIS? St Louis City SC host Minnesota United next weekend. They will be looking to become the first team in MLS history to win their first six games of the season.