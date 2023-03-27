St. Louis City SC forward Nicholas Gioacchini says dream start to 2023 is something whole team will 'remember for the rest of their lives'

St Louis City SC have set several records so far and they look set on breaking a few more before the season is over.

St Louis on five-game win streak

Gioacchini thinks it is a dream start

Says players will remember this forever

WHAT HAPPENED? St. Louis defeated Real Salt Lake 4-0 away at the Rio Tinto Stadium in their fifth straight victory to start the campaign, a run that has only been matched three times before - and never in an expansion team's first five games. Gioacchini, who scored against Real Salt Lake, has been a major part of the success so far and is cherishing the feelings around the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It's memorable," he told reporters. "It's something that I think every player will remember for the rest of their lives. It hasn't happened yet, five wins from an expansion team. Even five wins in a row in a league for teams that have been here for a while. It's not easy as you can see in past seasons.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Missourians are putting themselves in great position to make the playoffs this season, and maybe even become the first expansion team to win the MLS Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR ST. LOUIS? St. Louis City SC host Minnesota United, who have gone unbeaten thus far with two wins and two draws. They will be looking to become only the second team in MLS history (non-shootout) to win their first six games of the season.