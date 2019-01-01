Sserunkuma: Vipers SC striker signs contract extension

The Ugandan striker has extended his stay with the Venoms until June 2021

Former striker Dan Sserunkuma has extended his stay with Vipers SC.

The Ugandan club has revealed on their official website the lethal striker has signed a new contract. This deal will keep him at the club until June 2021 with an option to extend the contract again.

Sserunkuma joined Vipers from Express FC in February 2016 after scoring six goals for the ‘Mukwano Gwabangi’. He went on to score 11 goals as his former side clinched the 2017/18 title.

A pure predator and monster in the final third, Sserunkuma – who also turned out for Nairobi City Stars and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), won two Golden Boot awards while featuring for Gor Mahia between 2012 and 2014.

Sserunkuma first arrived in in 2011 to join Nairobi City Stars from Jinja-based Victors. The pacy striker also had stints at Bandari, ’s Simba SC and spent three months at ’s championship (Botola League) side, Ittihad Riadi Tanger before returning to his boyhood club Express in September 2018.

On signing the new deal, Sserunkuma told the club’s official website, “It’s a massively proud moment for myself. I am really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here again.

“I am excited about the challenges which lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank management and the coaching staff for their continued support.”

Vipers coach Edward Golola was also delighted to have kept the Ugandan hitman.

“Sserunkuma knows what it takes to be a Vipers player. He has won the Uganda Premier League, scored goals with us and is one of the senior players within the team.

“He is a goal machine and believes he can still give us goals this season. We know he is entering into his prime years as a forward but we are delighted Sserunkuma has committed his future to the club.”