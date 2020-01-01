Spurs launch investigation as Aurier breaks lockdown protocols for a third time after getting haircut

The Ivory Coast international has gone against government guidance yet again after meeting with a barber for a trim

have launched an internal investigation regarding Serge Aurier, with the right-back having broken lockdown guidelines for a third time after posting a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday evening showing off a new haircut.

Aurier uploaded three images on the social media app, with the Ivorian sporting a strip as he posed for photos with hairdresser Justin Carr.

Stylists and barbers in the UK have been told to remain closed until July at the earliest, meaning the 27-year-old will have once again broken government rules on social distancing due to having spent time with someone outside of his immediate household.

Alongside the post, Aurier wrote: “Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon”, which translates as “The hairdresser is good”.

Spurs returned to training at Hotspur Way on Wednesday, under strict social distancing guidelines, as the looks to ramp up its attempts to finish the season.

Regarding the post, a statement from Tottenham read: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

Later on Wednesday, Aurier took to social media once again to respond to the reports, writing: "My hairdresser is negative [for Covid-19] and me too so stop talking in a vacuum and put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training centre. It's part of the rules too," ending with a winking emoji.

Aurier's decision to post the images has sparked huge amounts of controversy, not only due to the fact that he could be putting lives at risk, but also as the player has apologised twice already for breaking lockdown protocols.

The full-back had posted videos of himself running with a friend and training with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

At the time, the players wrote: “We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

“We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has also had to apologise during the coronavirus lockdown after taking a solo training session with Tanguy Ndombele in a London park.