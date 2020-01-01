Spurs striker Kane targets April return while opening up on 'strange' coronavirus situation

The England international has delivered a positive update on his recovery from a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined since January

Harry Kane expects to be fully fit for within 'two or three weeks' following a lengthy injury layoff, as he eagerly awaits a definitive verdict on whether the season will continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs have been without their star centre-forward since New Year's Day, when he limped off the pitch during a 1-0 defeat to .

The 26-year-old underwent surgery after rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring, and was forced to sit out 16 games across all competitions while undertaking an extensive rehabilitation programme.

More teams

Kane stepped up his recovery at the start of March , while publicly allaying fears over his potential absence from Gareth Southgate's squad by stating that he would "definitely" be ready to take part in the European Championship in the summer.

Much has changed since then, however, with the Covid-19 crisis forcing all major European leagues to shut up shop as government officials strive to contain the spread of the illness which has caused 17,147 deaths worldwide to date.

has also been pushed back by a year, as UEFA officials bid to make sure that all teams at club level have enough time to complete their respective schedules.

Kane is confident that he would have been ready to return to action by April, and has vowed to continue working hard behind the scenes while waiting for a final decision over when the current campaign will resume.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” the Three Lions striker told Spurs TV when asked for an update on his rehabilitation.

“I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.

“It’s such a strange situation, no-one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can. So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Article continues below

Kane added on how he is coping in self-isolation away from his Tottenham team-mates: "I’m good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well.

"I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

“Other than that, my family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be alright.”