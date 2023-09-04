A Spurs double swoop! Galatasary to complete Davinson Sanchez transfer after deal for Tanguy Nodombele

Galatasaray are on the verge of signing two players from Tottenham as Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele are close to agreeing deals.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs and Galatasaray have reached an agreement over a deal worth between €10 million (£9m/$11m) and €15m (£13m/$16m) for centre-back Sanchez, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Colombia international will sign a four-year contract after he completes a medical, which is set to take place in the next 24 hours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Turkish side have reportedly already come to an agreement with Spurs over a loan deal for midfielder Ndombele which includes an option to buy him on a permanent basis. The north London side have been looking to offload Ndombele since he returned from a loan spell at Napoli last season.

WHAT NEXT? Galatasaray are set to announce the signings of both players this week.

