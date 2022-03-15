Spurs boss Conte: 100 per cent is not enough from Kane, Son and Lloris

Antonio Conte said that stars Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Hugo Lloris will have to give "130 per cent" if Tottenham are to reach their goal of finishing in the top four this season.

Spurs are currently eighth in the Premier League but, with Conte at the helm, the goal will always be to finish near the top of the league.

And he says that to do so, he'll need his stars to go above and beyond by giving more than 100%.

What was said?

"If you want to have a hope to fight until the end for this type of target, this is the moment I have to ask a lot to the big players," Conte said.

"To Harry, Hugo and Sonny. These players have to lead the situation to keep us until the end there.

"At the moment, experience is very important. We don't have a lot of experience in this team and it's right to ask the players with experience and big talent to give everything.

"I think they're giving everything but 100 per cent is not enough. We need to ask 120, 130 per cent to have this type of target.

"It will be very important to have people with great talent to lead us until the end and to try to be very close to reach this target."

Conte on the top four race

As things stand, Spurs sit eighth in the league, six points behind rivals Arsenal for fourth place.

Manchester United, West Ham and Wolves also sit between them and that final Champions League spot, and Conte conceded Arsenal are the favourites at the moment while adding that much could change in the coming weeks.

"I think that in this moment, Arsenal seems favourite for fourth place - and United, but don't forget there's also West Ham and don't forget Wolverhampton," Conte said.

"They're having a fantastic season and they're in the same position.

"In England, it's not easy, it's not simple. When you start the season normally you think it's four top clubs that at the end, these four teams go to the Champions League: United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool.

"But last season Liverpool struggled to reach their place in the Champions League. This season it's happening to United. This league is very difficult."

